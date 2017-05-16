Severe storm causes house fire in Clear Lake for second straight week

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — For the second time in a week, a house fire in Clear Lake has been attributed to the weather. The Clear Lake Fire Department says they were dispatched at about 7:15 last night to 709 7th Street North for a reported structure fire. Smoke and flames were showing from the roofline, with firefighters being able to make a quick knock down of the fire in a crawl space. Firefighters attributed the fire to a lightning strike from a severe thunderstorm rolling through the area at that time, with lightning energizing a telephone line and spreading to roofing materials and insulation. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The owner of the house is Dennis Pals of Thornton. Damage was estimated at over $15-thousand. Last Monday night, a home at 100 15th Avenue South was damaged by fire after a tree behind the home was possibly struck by lightning during a severe storm.