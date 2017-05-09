Severe storm causes hail damage, house fire in Clear Lake

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Last night’s severe weather not only saw inch-and-a-half sized hail being dropped on the Clear Lake area, it also saw a home start on fire. Firefighters were called shortly before 10 o’clock last night to 100 15th Avenue South where a home apparently was struck by lightning. The Clear Lake Fire Department says the home owned by Jarvis and Jill Whitinger of Nashua suffered about $100-thousand in damage. Nobody was at home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.