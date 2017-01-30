  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Settlement rescinds firing of Iowa State counseling director

January 30, 2017   Bob Fisher

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State University will rescind the 2015 firing of its longtime student counseling director, who alleged he was let go after warning about potentially dangerous shortages in mental health services. An agreement signed by ISU President Steven Leath this month resolves allegations of whistleblower retaliation, defamation and age discrimination that Terry Mason had made. The settlement changes Mason’s dismissal to a retirement, which makes him eligible for medical benefits and a payout for unused sick leave. The settlement says Iowa State disputes the allegations made by Mason, who’d been director of the ISU Student Counseling Service since 1993 and was an assistant vice president. Mason’s complaint says he warned in 2012 that it was only a matter of time before a “mental health-related disaster would occur on campus” due to a shortage of counselors. The complaint alleged his requests for more resources were largely ignored.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company