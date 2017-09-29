  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Settlement reached to end appeal in Iowa Senate sex harassment lawsuit

September 29, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The State of Iowa has reached a settlement in a lawsuit with a former staff member for Iowa Senate Republicans.

The state has agreed to pay Kirsten Anderson a little more than one million dollars, along with $705,000 in legal fees. The former communications director for Iowa Senate Republicans sued after being fired just hours after she had filed complaints about alleged sexual harassment on the job.

A Polk County jury awarded Anderson $2.2 million dollars in July, but with the settlement the state drops any appeal of the case and ends what could have been many more months of legal action.

The State Appeal Board will meet Monday to vote on approval of the settlement.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company