Sentencing set for Mason City woman accused of child neglect

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The sentencing date has been set for a Mason City woman accused of making her children sleep in a room covered with human waste. 25-year-old Alexis Martinez was taken into custody on September 12th of last year on three charges of neglect of a dependent person. She was accused of allegedly forced three children, ages two, four, and six, to sleep for a week in a room with feces on the walls and floors, with the door to the room being locked from the outside. Martinez pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court to one count of neglect of a dependent person. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a deferred judgment with four years probation instead of prison time or a suspended sentence. Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17th.