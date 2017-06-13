Sentencing hearing delayed for Mason City woman accused of stealing from car dealership

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The sentencing for a Mason City woman accused of stealing more than $50-thousand from a Clear Lake auto dealership has been delayed.

43-year-old Amy Monahan was arrested on felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and forgery after a seven-month investigation into reports of misconduct while she was working as an office manager for Lake Chevrolet from 2013 to 2016. Investigators had determined Monahan misappropriated more than $50,000 in funds during a two-year period of her employment.

Monahan had entered a written guilty plea in March to first-degree theft. She was scheduled to be sentenced today (on Tuesday), but online court records show a continuance has been granted, with her sentencing now scheduled for July 10th. She faces up to ten years in prison when sentenced.