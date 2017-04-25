Sentencing date set for Mason City woman accused of stealing money from Clear Lake auto dealership

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City woman accused of stealing more than $50-thousand from a Clear Lake auto dealership will be sentenced in June. 43-year-old Amy Monahan was arrested on felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and forgery after a seven-month investigation into reports of misconduct while she was working as an office manager for Lake Chevrolet from 2013 to 2016. Investigators had determined Monahan misappropriated more than $50,000 in funds during a two-year period of her employment. Monahan had entered a written guilty plea last month to first-degree theft, with a formal plea change hearing being held on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Monahan faces up to ten years in prison when she’s sentenced on June 13th.