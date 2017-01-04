Senator minority leader says spike in Iowa traffic deaths a concern

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — With Iowa’s traffic fatality count hitting 400 for the first time in almost a decade, the Democratic Leader in the Iowa Senate says the legislature should be addressing the issue of traffic safety. Cedar Rapids Senator Rob Hogg says one of the great success stories for the state was the reduction in traffic fatalities, but 2016 showed more work needs to be done. He says, “In 1970, Iowa had over 900 motor vehicle fatalities. Last year we were down to 317, now we’ve jumped way back up to 400. That’s the wrong direction. We need to work together to continue to drive those numbers down. That requires people committed to making state government work.” Hogg says making cuts to the State Patrol is not sending the right message for traffic safety. He says, “We do need to make sure we have enough state troopers, and by the way, Republicans are unfortunately leading with this effort to take away health benefits from our law enforcement officers and other public workers. I don’t think that’s a solution to the problem. I think we need to support our state troopers, we need to add to their numbers.” Hogg says there are other things the legislature will likely address dealing with traffic safety this session. He says, “I think we do need better distracted driving laws. You’re going to see an effort to take away automated traffic enforcement in places. There are some places in the state where that’s important. Finally we need a stronger driver’s education system.” Iowa last hit 400 traffic fatalities in a year in 2008, when 411 people died on the state’s roads and highways. Hogg made his comments during a town hall meeting stop in Mason City on Tuesday.