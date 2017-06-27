  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Semi overturns, kills hogs near Ventura

June 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

VENTURA — A semi full of hogs overturned Monday night south of Ventura, killing about a third of its load.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called out shortly before 10 o’clock to the 1000 block of 210th Street after a semi left the roadway while trying to turn from Apple Avenue east onto 210th Street, causing it to overturn on its side. The semi had a fully loaded trailer containing about 150 hogs, with about 50 being killed in the accident. The semi and trailer were a total loss.

The driver, Luis Valle of Ankeny, was not injured. Valle was cited for failure to maintain control.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company