Semi overturns, kills hogs near Ventura

Bob Fisher

VENTURA — A semi full of hogs overturned Monday night south of Ventura, killing about a third of its load.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called out shortly before 10 o’clock to the 1000 block of 210th Street after a semi left the roadway while trying to turn from Apple Avenue east onto 210th Street, causing it to overturn on its side. The semi had a fully loaded trailer containing about 150 hogs, with about 50 being killed in the accident. The semi and trailer were a total loss.

The driver, Luis Valle of Ankeny, was not injured. Valle was cited for failure to maintain control.