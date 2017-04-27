  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Semi hits power poles, closes road in Worth County

April 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

KENSETT — The road has re-opened and the power is back on in and around the Kensett area after an accident earlier this morning. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says a semi took out two power poles at about 2:30 AM near the intersection of 410th Street and US Highway 65, causing the power lines to fall onto the road. Customers of Alliant Energy were impacted by the accident as power was out until about 10 o’clock this morning. Worth County officials closed off US Highway 65 between County Roads A-39 and A-34, with the road opening back up at about 10:30 AM.

