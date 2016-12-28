  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Semi gets trapped under Mason City overpass

December 28, 2016   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Traffic was blocked for a number of hours yesterday when a semi became stuck underneath an overpass in Mason City. Authorities were called to the Union Pacific bridge at 1st Southwest at about 10:20 Tuesday morning. Police say Duwayne Butz of Ostego Minnesota was driving westbound with a load of paper when the top of the 53-foot trailer got stuck several feet behind the cab. It took about five hours to empty out the trailer and remove the semi from under the bridge, which has a low clearance of 11-feet-6-inches. Nobody was hurt in the incident and information on whether Butz was cited by police is not available at this time.

 

(Photo courtesy Mason City Police Department)

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company