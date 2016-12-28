Semi gets trapped under Mason City overpass

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Traffic was blocked for a number of hours yesterday when a semi became stuck underneath an overpass in Mason City. Authorities were called to the Union Pacific bridge at 1st Southwest at about 10:20 Tuesday morning. Police say Duwayne Butz of Ostego Minnesota was driving westbound with a load of paper when the top of the 53-foot trailer got stuck several feet behind the cab. It took about five hours to empty out the trailer and remove the semi from under the bridge, which has a low clearance of 11-feet-6-inches. Nobody was hurt in the incident and information on whether Butz was cited by police is not available at this time.

(Photo courtesy Mason City Police Department)