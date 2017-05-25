Second informational meeting held about downtown hotel, Music Man Square

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — About 40 people attended a public meeting yesterday afternoon to further discuss the Gatehouse Capital proposal to place a hotel in the southeastern portion of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot and connect it to Music Man Square. The current museum portion of the building would be transformed into conference and convention space, with a new, separate building being constructed to house the museum’s contents.

David Rachie of Gatehouse Capital says it was a productive meeting in his mind, with developers being open to ideas, including looking into the possibility of placing the hotel on property south of the Music Man Square building. He says people want to explore moving the hotel south where the old bakery building is. “I think there’s a lot of merit to it. The question is, and in fact I was just having this conversation with one of the council members, it’s really up to the council. We have a $7.5 million budget now. If we go south, there’s going to have to be land that is purchased, and is it worth the extra money?”

Rachie says if the council wants to go along with that concept, he’ll bring back alternatives for the council to look at. He says they’ll go to the council and give them four options, with the council giving direction on which option to choose.

Rachie says he’s been impressed since day one by people’s attitudes toward the project. He says, “I think it was great tonight from the sense that people are really positive about this project, and they care about Music Man Square. That’s the main thing I’ve learned and they want to make sure that the essence of it stays the same, they just want to make it better, and that’s our whole plan.”

The hotel fulfills the private investment required as part of the city’s River City Renaissance downtown redevelopment project that’s part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act program. State officials have given preliminary approval for at least $7-point-2 million in state funding through the program. The City Council in Mason City earlier this month approved a pre-development agreement with Gatehouse for the hotel project.