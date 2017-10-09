  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Second finalist named for Iowa State University presidency

October 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

AMES, Iowa (AP) – The second of four finalists to be Iowa State University’s next president is senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Georgia, Athens.

The Iowa Board of Regents says Pamela Whitten will visit the Ames campus Tuesday and meet with staff, students and community members. Her curriculum vitae and interview schedule are available on Iowa State’s presidential search website, presidentsearch.iastate.edu.

The first finalist, Sonny Ramaswamy, is visiting the campus Monday. He’s director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture in Washington, D.C.

The regents are scheduled to meet Oct. 23 to choose the next president.

  • KGLO News on Facebook

