Second downtown hotel meeting planned for Wednesday evening

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Mason City Foundation will be hosting another public forum tomorrow night about the proposed hotel development plan with Gatehouse Capital and Music Man Square. David Rachie of Gatehouse Capital will be in attendance to answer questions regarding the hotel, which is proposed to be constructed in the southeastern portion of the Southbridge Mall main parking lot. The hotel would connect via a skywalk to Music Man Square, which would be repurposed into a convention center, with the museum portion of Music Man Square being moved into a new, separate building. The hotel fulfills the private investment required as part of the city’s River City Renaissance downtown redevelopment project that’s part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act program. State officials have given preliminary approval for at least $7-point-2 million in state funding through the program. The City Council in Mason City earlier this month approved a pre-development agreement with Gatehouse for the hotel project. Tomorrow night’s meeting will start at 5 o’clock at Music Man Square.