Second death reported from Algona house fire

Bob Fisher

ALGONA — There’s been a second death from last week’s house fire in Algona.

69-year-old Karen Lierley of Algona died last Friday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where she had been transferred after initially being taken to the Kossuth County Regional Medical Center.

Firefighters were called to 211 Brookridge shortly after 2:30 on the morning of June 20th. 29-year-old Jessica Southard of Des Moines was pronounced dead at the scene. 63-year-old Patrice Lierley of Des Moines has been treated and released.

Kossuth County officials say they have not been told the official cause of the fire, but it appears to be accidental and not criminal in nature.