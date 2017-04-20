Second arrest made in Madison County covered bridge fire

Bob Fisher

WINTERSET — A second arrest was made Wednesday in connection with the fire that destroyed one of the iconic covered bridges in Madison County over the weekend. Eighteen-year-old Joel Davis of Norwalk is facing a charge of first-degree arson — along with Alex Hoff, the 17-year-old from West Des Moines who was arrested on Tuesday. A criminal complaint against Hoff shows he was caught on security cameras purchasing a gas can hours before the fire early Saturday. That can was later found near the torched Cedar Bridge.