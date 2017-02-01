  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Search warrants turn up drug-related items in Hancock County

February 01, 2017   Bob Fisher

WODEN — Search warrants were executed in the Hancock County town of Woden on Tuesday. The Britt Police Department says they along with numerous other agencies served two search warrants, with multiple drug-related items being found. No arrests were made, and no other details about the searches were released. Among the other agencies participating in the operation were: the Sheriff’s Departments from Hancock, Cerro Gordo, and Kossuth counties; the Iowa State Patrol and the State Patrol’s Tactical Unit; the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Task Force’s Special Operations Group; and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

