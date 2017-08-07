  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Search for new Regents executive director on schedule

August 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The search for a new executive director for the Board of Regents is expected to be wrapped up this fall.

The board heard an update on the search process this past week, and board president Michael Richards says he is happy with the way things are going. “We have had a lot of interest and the committee is looking at the candidates, and we feel we are on schedule for that,” Richards says.

The committee is expected to meet August 15th to go over the applications and would have a recommendation to the board by its September meeting. The board is looking to replace Robert Donley, who announced in June that he was going to retire. Donley had just undergone a job review by the board, but the results of that review were not revealed.

Richards doesn’t expect any change in the position with the new hire. “The job will be essentially structured the same way. I think that we’re trying to streamline things a little bit more in the board office,” Richards says. “we are trying to make things a little more transparent just in a general operating sense.”

The Iowa Legislature in 2008 capped the salary for the executive director at 154-thousand-300 dollars, but the Board of Regents at times paid Donley more than double that amount through performance bonuses.

