Search for new city administrator in Mason City to start soon

MASON CITY — Mason City’s city administrator has six weeks go before he leaves for his new job, and Mason City’s mayor says city leaders will be starting the process of finding his replacement in the near future.

Brent Trout was hired two weeks ago to be the new city administrator in Topeka Kansas, with his final date of work in Mason City being October 20th.

Mayor Eric Bookmeyer says he asked Trout a while back to prepare a plan in the event the city was looking for a new city administrator. He says he had asked Trout to put together a continuity and sustainability plan together before he got deep into the process of applying for the Topeka job. “We’ve got everything in a real good position to move forward. I think primarily we’re just sad that we’re losing a really good administrator. In the last two years he put out some tremendous work product with his staff on a number of big projects.”

Bookmeyer says he hopes to address the appointment of an interim administrator at the council’s September 19th meeting. He says, “We’re not going to rush anything. We’ve got the luxury of time, but I would expect that I should be in position hopefully by the next meeting. I’d like to have some time where the interim will have an opportunity to zipper in with Brent and what we’re with doing, and everything we can to continue to make Mason City successful.”

Bookmeyer says with the timing of elections in November, it’s likely the next council will end up hiring the city’s next administrator. He says, “From an elected point of view, I would think, and from my perspective, I would want them to have the ability to select the person that they can work with, so they can be successful as possible. We want Mason City to retain the foundation that we’ve built here in the last few years, and springboard right off of it. Whatever it takes for the city to be successful is what we want to do.”

