Sculpture purchased from downtown Mason City exhibit, will be placed in Clear Lake

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Another one of the sculptures that’s part of the “River City Sculptures on Parade” display in downtown Mason City has been purchased and will find a new home in Clear Lake. Jim and Ann Kuhlman have purchased “Sentinel”, a marble piece by Deb Zelenak of Lander Wyoming, and it will be placed on permanent display in Clear Lake’s Central Gardens in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. Central Gardens will host a public unveiling of the sculpture on the afternoon of Sunday June 18th . The current Sculptures on Parade exhibit will be taken down this coming week, with the new exhibit scheduled to be installed on Tuesday May 9th.