School getting underway in Mason City this week (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Today’s the first day of school for most students in the Mason City Community School District. The district’s new superintendent Dave Versteeg says he and the staff are looking forward to getting the 2017-and-18 school year fully underway.

He says, “It’s the most exciting day of the school year the first day of school, followed closely by the last day of the school year, because you can’t have one without the other. This is genuinely one of the best times for everybody, and the genuine excitement that kids have to be there and be back to school is really palatable and it’s fun to be around.”

Versteeg says there’s a lot that goes into preparing a school district for the opening day of the academic year. He says the logistical issues for the first day of school are astronomical.

“From the work that maintenance and the janitorial staff have to do in the summer, to buses and cooks and all those sort of behind the scenes folks, it really takes a team effort, and we’re really proud of what people do to get ready for a school year and get us off to a good start today.”

Versteeg says the teachers have been doing a number of things to get ready for the new year. He says, “Teachers have really become learners in a year-round sense. They might not have a 260-day work contract, but they work all the time, and they have to stay up and they’ve got to learn new things, and we’ve got to take the time to do that. They’ve put a lot of time and energy into the summer getting ready for this school year.” He adds that there’s time each week built into the school calendar for professional development and collaboration time.

