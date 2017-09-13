SCHOOL BOARD RESULTS — Draper, two newcomers win Mason City; Bervig survives Clear Lake challenge

Bob Fisher

Click on this story to see the list of results from contested races from our area.

MASON CITY — One incumbent got the most votes while the other incumbent seeking re-election to the Mason City School Board finished last out of the five on the ballot seeking the board’s three open seats. Jodi Draper won her first full term to the board on Tuesday, receiving 862 votes. The other two seats on the board will be filled by newcomers. Jacob Schweitzer received 819 votes, while Alan Steckman received 787. Richard Haas finished fourth with 637 votes. The current board president, Janna Arndt, failed in her bid for re-election, receiving only 546 votes.

=== The president of the Clear Lake School Board narrowly survived a challenge and won another term to the board. Incumbent Chryl Bergvig received 252 votes, finishing second in the three-person race. Tony Brownlee received 306 votes to win the other seat. Rick Knudson finished third with 237.

=== Northwood-Kensett voters overwhelmingly approved a bond issue to make school improvements. 214 people, or 71-percent, voted yes to approve a $5.9 million general obligation bond that will be used for new heating and ventilation as well as adding air conditioning to the secondary building, as well as replacing the industrial technology and vocational agriculture building.

=== Physical Plant and Equipment Levies passed in a number of districts on Tuesday. West Fork voters approved their levy with 57 percent support, St. Ansgar voters approved theirs on a 195-104 margin. Forest City voters approved their PPEL public measure with a 610-405 vote. The North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center approved their PPEL with a 310-197 margin.

MASON CITY FINAL RESULTS — *Jodi Draper 862, *Jacob Schweitzer 819, *Alan Steckman 787, Richard Haas 637, Janna Arndt 546

CLEAR LAKE FINAL RESULTS — *Tony Brownlee 306, *Chryl Bergvig 252, Rick Knudson 237

BELMOND-KLEMME FINAL RESULTS — At-Large: *Gary Berkland 297, *Marc Schlichting 175, Jim Swenson 163, Laura LaRue 140. District 4: *Rick McDaniel 308, Robert Arnold 79

CENTRAL SPRINGS FINAL — DISTRICT 2 SOUTH A: *Nathan Lindsay 79, Mark Frandle 53, Lynn Brady 27

FOREST CITY FINAL — District 1: *Eric Kingland 528, *Cynthia Carter 501, Beth Clouse 490, Jeremy Archer 277; Public Measure: YES 610, NO 405

HAMPTON-DUMONT FINAL — At-Large: *Jeff Rosenberg 222, *Chad Hanson 183, Karen Koenig 171; At-Large: *Stephanie Powers 152, Hortencia Saldivar 148

NORTH IOWA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT — PPEL: YES 310, NO 197

NORTHWOOD-KENSETT FINAL — PROPOSITION A: *YES 214 (71%), NO 90

OSAGE FINAL RESULTS — AT-LARGE: *Angela Nasstrom 203, *Rick Sletten 177, Jim Seward 71

ST. ANSGAR FINAL RESULTS — District 4: *Lowana Hannam 173, Michelle Mayer 122; PPEL Levy: YES 195, NO 104

WEST FORK FINAL RESULTS — At-Large: *Grant Petersen 256, Toni Lauffer 195, Stacy Tompkins 86, Kevin Zeitler 58; District 2: *Mary Schlicting 234, Amber Marzen 226, Eric Reicherts 143; PPEL Levy: Yes 300 (57.36%), No 223 (42.64%)

WEST HANCOCK FINAL — At-Large: *Jon Harle 89, Paul Kumsher 62