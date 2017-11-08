Schickel back as mayor of Mason City, two council elections headed to runoff

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Bill Schickel will once again be Mason City’s mayor. Schickel won a fourth term as mayor by receiving 59-percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election.

Schickel was first elected mayor in 1989 and then won terms in 1997 and 2001, leaving part-way through his third term after being elected to the Iowa House. Schickel most recently was serving as an at-large member of the city council.

Speaking to KGLO News moments after the results were finalized, Schickel says he was not only pleased with his victory but also by the result of the River City Renaissance public measure results. He says it has the potential of being a spark for the community and he’s excited about the future of Mason City.

Schickel says he thinks Tuesday’s vote is the sign of a new beginning in Mason City, and he says he wants to listen to the citizens. He says one of his goals is to bring people together to get things done, and to do a lot of listening. “I really enjoy listening to a lot of perspectives and bringing things forward, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Challengers Colleen Niedermayer received 34-percent of the vote while Alex Klein received 7-percent.

== While Tom Thoma was unopposed for the at-large seat on Mason City’s city council, voters in the Second and Fourth Wards will have to go back to the polls in a month to decide who their next councilmen will be.

None of the candidates received the required 50-percent-plus-1 of the vote on Tuesday to win the election, meaning the top two in each race move on to the December 5th runoff.

In the Second Ward, Will Symonds and Troy Levenhagen were the top two. Symonds received 43-percent of the vote with 690 votes, while Levenhagen got 35-and-a-half percent with 574 ballots. Lionel Foster finished third with 21-and-a-half-percent with 348 votes.

In the Fourth Ward. John Jaszewski and Matt Marquardt will be in the runoff. Jaszewski had 515 votes or 32-point-8 percent, while Marquardt had 464 votes or 29-and-a-half percent. Jack Leaman finished third with 345 votes or 22 percent, with Phillip Sanchez having 241 votes, or just over 15 percent.