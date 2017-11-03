Satellite early voting station set up for Cerro Gordo County voters Friday and Saturday

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County voters can take advantage of a satellite voting center today and tomorrow if they want to cast their ballot early prior to Tuesday’s general election.

The county auditor’s office will have the voting center at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa’s Cancer Center. It will be in the second floor auditorium from 1:00 to 6:00 today, and on the third floor of the cancer center from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM tomorrow.

Ballots for all precincts and cities in Cerro Gordo County will be available as will voter registration forms.