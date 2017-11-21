Salvation Army bell ringing campaign underway

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Bell ringers have been manning kettles for about a dozen days for the Mason City Salvation Army’s Christmas fundraising campaign, but more bell ringers are needed.

Lt. Kenyon Sivels says a kettle that is manned always produces better than one without someone at it. He says once in a while he’ll watch someone’s interaction with people at a bucket location, and then find somewhere where there’s not someone at the bucket. “I’ve never seen anyone put anything in where there’s no one there to say ‘hey how you doing? Happy Thanksgiving!’ Whatever you’re saying, just a good morning or good afternoon. No one has ever given that I’ve seen, maybe someone has put in a dollar or two.”

Sivels says one thing you may want to consider is signing up the entire family for a time slot and make it a learning experience for the kids. He says, “Why not have some fun as a family? It’s a great opportunity to teach children as well the importance of giving back, to explain to them sometimes it’s great to help folks who don’t have as much as some others do. The possibilities are endless through the lessons you can learn by ringing, by giving to the Salvation Army through the red kettles this year.”

To find out times you can volunteer to man a kettle site, call the Salvation Army office at 424-4031.

Listen back to our interview with Sivels by clicking on the audio player below