Salvation Army at 20% of Christmas Campaign goal

December 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — There’s about three weeks left in the Mason City Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign. Lt. Kenyon Sivels says activity at the kettles has been busy as they try to reach their $150-thousand goal.

He says they are just shy of $28-thousand. “It’s a little bit less than last year. Last year we were at about $30-thousand. We’ve fallen off the pace, but we’re hopeful for a good week this week. We’re sitting at about $27-thousand-800, but overall we’re on pace for last year, and last year we met our goal. We’re at about 20-percent of our goal.”

Sivels says they are always searching for volunteers to man kettle sites across the community. He says most people don’t like to stand outside, so places like Fleet Farm and Walmart are the best locations to sign up. “There’s still locations on the weekend, but those are starting to fill up. There’s a lot more during the week, and those weekday locations are real important for us to meet that overall goal.”

To find out times you can volunteer to man a kettle site, you can call the Salvation Army office at 424-4031. The annual Tom Fretty Krugerrand Auction will also be taking place this Saturday morning at 11:00 at Southbridge Mall.

You can listen back to more comments from Sivels by clicking on the audio player below.

