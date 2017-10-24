  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

SALT Forum Thursday in Mason City

October 24, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A “Seniors and Law Enforcement Together” forum will be held Thursday morning in Mason City.

Jeremy Ryal of the Mason City Police Department says there’s always some safety concerns in the community to share with senior citizens at the SALT forum. He says, “We do these twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. It’s an opportunity for us to bring in speakers, give information to folks, and help them out as they come into that season of life. We want to make sure that we’re doing what we can to make sure they have good information about safety and the things that concern them.”

Ryal says booths of member agencies will be set up, with a program starting at 10 o’clock, which includes a local attorney discussing legal issues affecting seniors. He says David Grooters will talk about things like power of attorney and wills.

Ryal says seniors appreciate the SALT program. He says he’s had a couple of opportunities to make presentations about scams and fraud, and seniors are typically wary of the scams that might be targeting them.

The event takes place from 8:45 to noon Thursday morning at the Grace Church at 440 North Illinois in Mason City.

