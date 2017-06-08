Russia returns to World Pork Expo

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The World Pork Expo opened Wednesday in Des Moines with an influx of international delegations, and one notable country has returned after a long absence.

National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) CEO Neil Dierks says trade is a major theme this year as more official groups aligned with their country’s pork industry gather in central Iowa this week.

“We have the Russians here. Since Russia closed it’s markets as a result of economic sanctions, they cut off the ability of the U.S. to export. So we haven’t seen much interest from Russia.”

Dierks speculates Russian pork officials are probably here to learn about the latest technology as that country rebuilds its livestock herd.

“I suspect that because the U.S. is kind of the cradle of technology, (both) hard technology (like) metal, but also intellectual. I’m sure they’re here to pick up some stuff to help improve their industry.”

Dierks says it’s too soon to tell if the presence of Russia at World Pork Expo represents renewed interest in U.S. pork exports.

The World Pork Expo runs through Friday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.