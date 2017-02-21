Rowdy crowd greets Senator Grassley

Bob Fisher

IOWA FALLS — About 200 people crowded into the Iowa Falls fire station this morning for what turned out to be a rowdy town hall meeting with Senator Chuck Grassley. Chris Peterson, a farmer from Clear Lake, drew cheers when he urged Grassley not to repeal ObamaCare. “Improve it!” Peterson said. Grassley fielded concerns on a wide variety of topics, from President Trump’s trade policies to whether Democrats would be justified in blocking Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court. Don Jones of Iowa Falls thanked Grassley for coming to the community and asked a question about the national debt. When Grassley said reducing it would be difficult because of President Trump’s pledge not to change Social Security and Medicare, a woman in the crowd said she gladly pays taxes for those things — and things got heated. “The roads are falling apart. Everything is going to the pits,” a woman yelled. Jones responded: “I asked him, not you, so shut your hole.” As many in the crowd booed, one woman quipped: “Well, that’s Iowa nice.” At the end of the forum, a man in the back of the room mentioned the secession movement in California — and the man suggested the “fruitcake Democrats” in the room should go west. Grassley told reporters after the event that this was nothing compared to crowds who confronted him in the summer of 2009, most of whom urged him to oppose the Affordable Care Act.

=== Grassley is scheduled to be in Garner at the Hancock County Courthouse starting at 2:15 this afternoon. He’ll be in Charles City at the Floyd County Courthouse on Thursday morning starting at 10:00. Grassley is also scheduled to be at the Parkersburg Civic Center on Friday morning at 8:00.