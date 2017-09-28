Robbery suspect arrested in Maine

Bob Fisher

KLEMME — All three suspects accused of robbery during a party in rural Hancock County are now in custody after the arrest of a man in Maine.

18-year-old Samuel Swanson is accused along with 20-year-old Kyren-Ray Valentine and a juvenile of being involved in a robbery on July 31st at a rural location near Klemme where allegedly guns were fired and some of the party’s participants were robbed of personal items.

Swanson was recently taken into custody in Portland Maine and was extradited back to Iowa. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail early this morning on seven counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Online records at this time do not indicate when he’ll make his initial court appearance.

Valentine faces the same charges and two weeks ago entered a not guilty plea. He’s scheduled to be tried on October 25th.