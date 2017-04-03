  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Robbery call leads to drug arrest in Mason City

April 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — One person has been arrested after a possible burglary in progress in northern Mason City on Sunday. The Mason City Police Department says they were called to 1226 North President at about 7:25 yesterday morning after a person reported a possible burglary in progress. During their investigation, police said drugs were located in the residence. A search warrant was then executed at the residence, with police saying they discovered and seized a large amount of marijuana. 23-year-old Trey Richey of Mason City was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Richey was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 bond.

