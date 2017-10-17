River City Renaissance development agreements on City Council agenda tonight

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Two development agreements related to the River City Renaissance downtown project are on the agenda for the City Council in Mason City to consider tonight.

The council at the start of the meeting will get a full report on the status of the agreement between the city and Gatehouse Mason City LLC regarding the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, connecting it to Music Man Square with a skywalk, and the reconstruction of Music Man Square into a conference and convention center. The public will be allowed to comment on the Gatehouse development agreement during the “public forum” part of the agenda immediately following the presentation.

The council will be asked to approve the development agreement with the Mason City Foundation which sets the terms for the construction of a new Meredith Willson Museum next to the new hotel with city funding not to exceed $1-and-a-half million with construction being completed by the end of 2018. The Foundation is also required to complete the Music Man Square convention center construction by the end of 2019 with city funding not to exceed $3 million. The development agreement also requires the Foundation to have an operating agreement with Gatehouse Mason City for the operation of the convention space.

Funding for the projects would be provided by the Iowa Reinvestment Act. The city has applied for up to $10 million from the state-financed program.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.

