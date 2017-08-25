Reynolds touts Apple decision to locate data centers in Iowa

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says the two Apple data centers coming to Waukee could wind up being the biggest economic development project in the state’s history. “I believe, when all is said and done, this project has the potential to be the largest, and dare I say the best, in our state to date,” Reynolds told a crowd outside the State Capitol Thursday afternoon.

The governor spoke at a news conference, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, shortly after the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board awarded Apple a nearly $20 million tax incentive package to build the data centers in Iowa. “For the past 20 months, Apple has been searching for the perfect location and I am so proud to say that they found it right here in Iowa,” Reynolds said.

The project is expected to cost over $1.3 billion dollars, creating hundreds of construction jobs and 50 permanent jobs within the data centers. Apple is joining Google, Facebook, and Microsoft – which already have massive data centers operating in Iowa.

Reynolds cited several reasons why the technology giants selected Iowa, including the state’s weather. “We have the geographic benefit of being statistically one of the safest states in the United States – free from hurricanes, earthquakes, and rolling blackouts that might threaten the integrity of data centers,” Reynolds said. “It is just a blessing to be in the heartland of America, right?”

Cook, who’s been Apple’s CEO since 2011, told the crowd gathered on the statehouse steps that his company already does business in Iowa. “If you go down to Knoxville, for example, you can find a 3M plant there that makes adhesives that we use to manufacture the iPhone. Or drive up to Decorah and you’ll find Stanley Engineered (Fastening), the facility that makes the fasteners and tools that we rely on throughout our supply chain,” Cook said. The 56-year-old Cook also mentioned Qorvo in Hiawatha, which supplies Apple with various wireless components. “These are just a few of the 30 Apple suppliers that are located here in Iowa,” Cook said.

Apple’s first data center in Waukee is expected to be operational in 2020, with the second building to be completed a year later.