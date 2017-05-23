Reynolds to reveal ‘forward-looking policy’ in first speech as governor (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds will take the oath of office tomorrow at 10:30 in the state capitol, right after Governor Branstad resigns in the office he’s occupied for more than 22 years and is sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to China.

Reynolds will deliver her first speech as governor tomorrow and she gave a hint of what it may contain this morning.

“I’m just going to talk a little bit about me and who I am and my journey from county treasurer to serving as lieutenant governor to now serving as the governor of the great state of Iowa,” Reynolds said. “…And, of course, some forward-looking policy as well.”

Early this month Iowa’s attorney general issued an opinion that Reynolds did not have the authorty to name her replacement once she becomes governor. On Thursday, Iowa’s next governor will reveal whether she’ll name her replacement on Thursday.

“I will have the opportunity to share my news about the lieutenant governor process,” Reynolds said this morning.

Reynolds and Branstad both spoke to statehouse reporters today. It was Branstad’s final news conference as governor. Audio of that news conference is below, press the left side of the audio player