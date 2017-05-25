Reynolds to appoint new lieutenant governor today, both will appear in north-central Iowa Friday

Bob Fisher

DES MONIES — Iowa’s new governor will hold a news conference later this morning to appoint a new lieutenant governor, with that person coming to north-central Iowa on Friday morning. The governor’s office says a news conference will be held at 10 o’clock this morning to announce whether she will appoint someone to the position. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued a legal opinion earlier this month, saying that Kim Reynolds does not hold the authority to make that appointment. The Cerro Gordo County Republican Party is advertising an event on Friday where supporters can meet Reynolds and the new lieutenant governor. That will take place at 11:30 AM at Tom and Barb Hovland’s airport hangar at the Mason City Municipal Airport.