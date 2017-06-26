Reynolds settling in at Terrace Hill

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — New Governor Kim Reynolds says she is starting to feel at home in the Terrace Hill Mansion in Des Moines.

“It’s going very well, Kevin and I have been in for a couple of weeks. We’re starting to bring some of our items in from home — makes it feel more like home,” Reynolds says. Reynolds and her husband Kevin moved into the official residence after former Governor Terry Branstad and his wife moved out to prepare for their trip to China, where Branstad is now the U-S Ambassador.

Reynolds and her husband have been moving things from their home in Osceola. “I’ve already had the grandkids there. We grilled out. They stayed overnight. And my Mom and Dad have had the opportunity to come up too,” Reynolds says. “We look forward to bringing additional Iowans up and having them really enjoy Terrace Hill along with us. It’s a beautiful home, it’s a beautiful facility.”

Terrace Hill was completed in 1869 by Benjamin Franklin Allen, Iowa’s first millionaire. The home was donated to the state in 1971 to be the official residence of the governor.