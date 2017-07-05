Reynolds says she’ll wait until September to decide on special session to deal with budget

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Governor Kim Reynolds says she’ll wait until the end of September to decide whether or not she needs to call legislators back to Des Moines to deal with the state budget.

A new Legislative Services Agency report released on Monday indicates state tax collections during the past 12 months were below expectations by more than $104 million. The governor has the authority to transfer up to $50 million from the state’s “Economic Emergency Fund” to cover a deficit. By the end of September when all the calculations are completed, including any payments due to the state being made and some agencies having unspent funds, if the deficit is larger than $50 million, the governor will be forced to call a special session.

Reynolds says there’s a lot of number crunching going on and she’ll wait until September 30th to make any decisions about a special session. She says there’s different numbers that are being looked at daily. “You know we’re hopeful that we can get it below $50 million, then I can just transfer from the Economic Emergency Cash Reserve, but if not, we would be required to call a special session. We’re going to continue to monitor it daily. I’ll meet with Director Roederer tomorrow and he’ll give us an update.”

Reynolds says she won’t think about making a call for a special session until September 30th. She says, “Really, that is, because that’s the last day for the accrual period, that’s when we officially close the books. No decision will be made prior to that, because we need to continue to see where we’re at.”

Reynolds says she’ll do everything possible not to call legislators back to Des Moines to deal with a budget issue. She says, “I’d prefer not to, I mean, we hope we’ll be able to keep it under $50 million. But if we have to, we have to. What we’re focused on is turning this economy around and getting it growing again.”

Reynolds says the Revenue Estimating Conference has had a tough job in the last couple of years projecting what will happen with the state’s finances. She says they are continually looking at the financial situation along with the Department of Revenue. “Every time they feel like they find it, there’s some other anomaly that pops out, so every day are continuing to look at how we can better forecast that, but it’s 18 months out. With this economy the way it’s been…and it’s just not because of ag. It’s purchasing habits of Iowans, they’re going online. So it’s a combination of things.”

Reynolds says the bottom line is when the agricultural community stumbles financially, it has a great impact on the Iowa economy. She says, “It’s a fact, it’s not the only factor, but it certainly plays a role in what we’re seeing. When farmers aren’t making money, they don’t purchase the way they typically do. Even Casey’s (General Store) is feeling the repercussions of a stumbling ag economy.”

Reynolds made her comments before walking through the 4th of July parade in Clear Lake on Tuesday.