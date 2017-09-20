  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Reynolds says no special session needed for FY 2017 budget

September 20, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says there will not be any need for a special session later this fall to deal with the Fiscal Year 2017 budget.

State budget officials say the expected shortfall for Iowa’s 2017 budget is $14-point-6 million. Reynolds says she’ll combine $13 million from the state’s economic emergency fund with the $1-point-6 million ending balance.

In a written statement, Reynolds says it’s been a difficult budget year, but she’s pleased the state was able to manage lower-than-expected revenues without cuts to education or Medicaid. She says her office has been monitoring funds daily since the end of the fiscal year on June 30th and took a measured approach in dealing with the state’s finances.

