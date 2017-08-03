  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Reynolds says inaction not an option for Affordable Care Act

August 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says policymakers should be “looking for whatever” they can to find a solution for Americans in danger of losing health insurance.

Just one company will be offering insurance next year on the Affordable Care Act “exchange” in Iowa — and premiums could go up even higher if federal subsidies aren’t extended. “I think there’s one thing that we should all agree on and that is not doing anything is not an option,” Reynolds says.

Iowa’s insurance commissioner has proposed a “stop gap” measure he believes would help the 72-thousand Iowans who’ve bought individual insurance policies on the exchange, but it needs approval from federal officials.

Governor Reynolds says she and her staff are talking with Trump Administration officials weekly about the issue.

