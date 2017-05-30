Reynolds leading “all Iowa ag” trade mission to China

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds will be in China in July, along with representatives of nine groups that represent Iowa farmers. “I’ll be leading the state’s very first all-Iowa ag trade mission to China,” Reynolds says.

Former Governor Terry Branstad should be in residence at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Beijing by then. The trip is also timed to coinicide with the expected end of the Chinese embargo against U.S. beef that’s been in effect for 13 years.

Iowa Cattlemen’s Association C-E-O Matt Deppe will be on the trade mission to China. “(China has) 1.4 billion people, a population that has a middle class larger than the United States’ domestic population,” Deppe says. “It seems pretty logical that we want to have a relationship there and we want to grow Iowa ag value through exports to that market.”

Leaders of the Iowa Pork Producers, the Iowa Corn Growers, the Iowa Soybean Association and the Iowa Farm Bureau will be on the trip, along with commodity groups representing Iowa’s poultry industry.