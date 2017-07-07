Reynolds is six weeks into being Iowa’s governor

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Kim Reynolds has been the governor of Iowa for six weeks after taking over for Terry Branstad, who resigned after being confirmed to be the US Ambassador to China.

Reynolds tells KGLO News things are going well since being elevated to governor back on May 24th. She says she hit the ground running, starting a 99-county tour of the state. “Really the first couple of weeks, we toured northeast Iowa, we focused on energy, which really was important, because then I had the opportunity to go out to Washington DC and meet with President Trump and really highlight Iowa’s leadership position in renewable energy.”

Reynolds says renewable energy is a key component to the Iowa economy. She says, “To talk about that renewable energy, and a diversified portfolio, all the above, is the reason we’re able to have some of the lowest cost of energy in the nation. It’s so helpful, because advanced manufacturing is our largest sector for our economy, and so to be competitive, we have to keep our energy costs low.”

Reynolds has made at least three trips to north-central Iowa in the six weeks that she’s been governor. She made an appearance before about 70 Republicans at an event at the Mason City Municipal Airport two days after being sworn in. Reynolds was in Osage on June 16th to break ground on Osage Municipal Utilities’ fiber optic trunk line. She also walked in the Clear Lake 4th of July parade earlier this week.