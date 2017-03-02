Reversal: University of Iowa reinstates cancelled scholarships

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — University of Iowa officials have reinstated scholarships for nearly 25-hundred students after announcing a week ago the scholarships would be cancelled to help balance the university’s budget. The University of Iowa’s president must find a way to pare more than nine MILLION dollars from the current year’s budget. Senate Democratic Leader Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids says Republicans who enacted the budget-cutting plan have put university officials in a pinch. “Iowans I think would be shocked to know — and this is a fact — that we are providing less (state taxpayer) money today for the University of Iowa than we did in 1999,” Hogg says. “Not in inflated dollars, but in actual dollars we are providing less money today than we did in 1999.” Last week, nearly 25-hundred scholarships that were NOT awarded based on the student’s financial need were cancelled for the fall semester. Now, the university is reinstating those scholarships for students who got the money because their parents or grandparents graduated from the university or who were transferring in from a community college. Hogg says reinstating those scholarships WAS the right move. “Reneging on promised scholarships was one of the worst things they could do for the university,” Hogg says. “However, I understand the very difficult financial situation the Republican majority has put the university in with major, mid-year budget cuts and we need Iowans to speak up and tell Republican legislators it is time to support our universities.” Last week, Republican lawmakers like House Speaker Linda Upmeyer criticized the University’s decision to cancel these scholarships. “It also is surprising to hear that they had the record breaking $2 billion fundraising year and this $4 million is less than a half a percent of that,” Upmeyer told reporters last week. Upmeyer said Republican legislators made a LOWER cut to the universities than Governor Branstad had recommended in January.