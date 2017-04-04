Resurfacing project ready to go on Clear Lake’s south shore

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Construction work will start getting underway this week on an over three-and-a-half mile stretch of road on Clear Lake’s south shore. Cerro Gordo County is resurfacing the road starting on Dogwood Avenue south of Camp Tanglefoot east on South Shore Drive to the city limits. County engineer Mary Kelly says the road width will remain the same, but there will be some more room on the shoulders which will be better for pedestrians and bikers. She says it will be two 11-foot driving lanes, with a five foot paved shoulder, compared to the current four to four-and-a-half foot shoulder widths. Kelly says unlike the B-35 project between Mason City and Clear Lake last year, if there’s any rain it should not have much of an impact on the project timeline. She says there’s a little bit of flexibility with rain in this project because you are resurfacing a road with this project. “B-35, you were trying to build a road bed. Well you can’t build that with wet dirt. The existing pavement will dry fairly quickly, it’s a little bit more forgiving in a case like this.” The project should be completed by mid-May.