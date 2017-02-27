Response good to “Vision North Iowa” survey

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The head of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation says the response has been good so far from the public to the initiative to create a multi-jurisdictional strategy for regional economic growth and prosperity. The “Vision North Iowa” initiative is a collaboration between several community partners, with the hope it provides a framework to capture concepts, build strategies and partnerships that helps to develop a process to achieve common goals. EDC executive director Chad Schreck says they’re trying to put together a plan in a larger perspective that builds a consensus on core priorities for the region. He says a lot of people have a lot of different ideas, but they are trying to get to the core ideas and priorities as a region and how to fulfill those. “We’re really trying to align our resources more effectively. I think if you look at our area, we have a lot of great programs, a lot of great activities going on, we’re not necessarily aligned working toward a common purpose at this point. The whole priority of this is how do we identify those core priorities that we can all get behind, we can all start aligning our groups behind, and start pushing forward.” Schreck says people are being asked to complete a survey on the website visionnorthiowa.com as part of the public input process. He says, “This initial survey that we’re running is about 15 questions, and it’s pretty open ended. We’re asking questions, and people can fill it in themselves. We didn’t put a list of things and ask you to pick a few, these are your ideas. We hope that people will put some things out there, and maybe in the next month or so we’ll do a new survey that sort of distills down the top ten answers we get, then we’ll really try to ask people to help us prioritize those. So in the end, we’re all kind of driving toward something that we know people are supportive of, we know that this is what the community wants to see, and we can all move forward on it.” Schreck says having a plan like this one is needed after seeing other areas that are successful have similar plans in place. He says those communities have a consistent strategy, plan and process that have led to that success, and it’s something that needs to be implemented into the north-central Iowa culture as well. “You look at Des Moines, you look at the Sioux Falls and the Dubuques of the world, they’ve got these plans and strategies in place that people from the outside can look at say ‘wow, these guys know where they’re going, they have a real strategy to get there’, and I think that’s really important to have as a region. I think it will help us gain some validity with business and people that we’re trying to attract to the area.” About 200 people have filled out the survey so far. For more information, you can head to the website visionnorthiowa.com