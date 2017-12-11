Resignation accepted of Forest City teacher over racial comments

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — The Forest City School board has accepted the resignation of an elementary school teacher placed on administrative leave following racial comments about high school basketball players aired in an online broadcast.

The board unanimously approved Friday the agreement with third-grade teacher Holly Jane Kusserow-Smidt, who will receive her full contracted salary for this school year.

Kusserow-Smidt was working as a radio producer for station KIOW on November 28 when she was heard laughing and agreeing with announcer Orin Harris, who referred to Eagle Grove boys he believed to be Hispanic because of their names as “foreigners” and saying they should “go back where they came from.”

Both Harris and Kusserow-Smidt were fired from the station.

In her resignation letter, Kusserow-Smidt apologized to board members, administrators and students and the communities of Forest City and Eagle Grove.