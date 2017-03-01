  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Republicans move forward with regionalization bill for Des Moines Water Works

March 01, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Republicans with control in the House have approved a bill that would replace a Des Moines water utility with a regional system. The GOP-led House Agriculture Committee voted Tuesday to support the bill sponsored by a southeast Iowa pig farmer, making it eligible for House debate. A similar bill has been introduced in the Senate. The bill would eliminate the five-member board of Des Moines Water Works, the utility that oversees water for 500,000 customers. The board would be replaced with a regional board made up of representatives from surrounding communities. Critics of the bill say it’s retaliation against Des Moines Water Works, which filed a lawsuit two years ago to try to force upstream counties to obtain Clean Water Act permits to regulate contaminants flowing from farm fields.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company