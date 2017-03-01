Republicans move forward with regionalization bill for Des Moines Water Works

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Republicans with control in the House have approved a bill that would replace a Des Moines water utility with a regional system. The GOP-led House Agriculture Committee voted Tuesday to support the bill sponsored by a southeast Iowa pig farmer, making it eligible for House debate. A similar bill has been introduced in the Senate. The bill would eliminate the five-member board of Des Moines Water Works, the utility that oversees water for 500,000 customers. The board would be replaced with a regional board made up of representatives from surrounding communities. Critics of the bill say it’s retaliation against Des Moines Water Works, which filed a lawsuit two years ago to try to force upstream counties to obtain Clean Water Act permits to regulate contaminants flowing from farm fields.