Republicans interview HR director candidates

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Republican state lawmakers are interviewing candidates and hoping to hire a new human resources director before the session opens next month.

The new position is being created following a nearly two million dollar settlement in a sexual harassment lawsuit against Senate Republicans. Chief Clerk of the House Carmine Boal says the new hire will be accountable to her and the Secretary of the Senate, who are both political appointees, but it will be a nonpartisan position. “Being the chief administrative officers in the House and the Senate it makes sense that we would be the people to oversee the human resource department,” Boal says.

The Department of Administrative Services provides human resource support across the executive branch of state government, but the legislative branch up to now has been on its own. Boal says she doesn’t know if hiring an H-R director will allay concerns about sexual harassment at the statehouse. “I really can’t speak to that I don’t know. It’s a good thing to have a professional and we’re looking forward to having someone in that position,” Boal says.

The new director will provide advice on workplace issues including sexual harassment to supervisors across the capitol, including the elected officials who lead both parties in the House and Senate. A spokesman for Senate Republicans declined to comment on the new hire.