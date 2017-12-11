  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

Reports of fake nurse going door-to-door spread to Cerro Gordo County

December 11, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — After reports of a fake nurse going door-to-door in Worth County last week, Cerro Gordo County public health officials are issuing a similar warning.

The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health has issued an alert to residents saying they along with law enforcement have received reports involving a person going into homes and stating they are from the health department or human services office. The scam has involved the person asking to see medications and offering medical equipment, which may be harmful to the patient. Prescription medications have been reported stolen.

Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Ron Osterholm says if you do not see a Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health vehicle with the appropriate signage, if you do not recognize the person, or if the individual is not able to show you an official Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health name tag, you should call the department right away. He says you should not give out any information or let the individual into your home.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department has described the phony nurse as 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5, weighing 130 to 140 pounds, and between her late 20s and mid 30s. Witnesses have said she had lighter hair and darker hair, with authorities thinking she may have used a wig. The woman has also been described as driving a dark gray minivan.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company