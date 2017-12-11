Reports of fake nurse going door-to-door spread to Cerro Gordo County

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — After reports of a fake nurse going door-to-door in Worth County last week, Cerro Gordo County public health officials are issuing a similar warning.

The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health has issued an alert to residents saying they along with law enforcement have received reports involving a person going into homes and stating they are from the health department or human services office. The scam has involved the person asking to see medications and offering medical equipment, which may be harmful to the patient. Prescription medications have been reported stolen.

Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Ron Osterholm says if you do not see a Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health vehicle with the appropriate signage, if you do not recognize the person, or if the individual is not able to show you an official Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health name tag, you should call the department right away. He says you should not give out any information or let the individual into your home.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department has described the phony nurse as 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5, weighing 130 to 140 pounds, and between her late 20s and mid 30s. Witnesses have said she had lighter hair and darker hair, with authorities thinking she may have used a wig. The woman has also been described as driving a dark gray minivan.