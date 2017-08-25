Report forecasts Iowa will produce less corn and soybeans than last year

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — A new report from the USDA predicts corn and soybean production in Iowa will be down compared to last year.

The crop production report from the National Ag Statistics Service forecasts Iowa will produce 2.46 billion bushels of corn with an average yield of 188 bushels per acre. Iowa farmers averaged a record 203 bushels per acre last year.

Soybean production in Iowa is forecast at 557 million bushels. That would be the second highest on record behind last year’s 572 million bushels. This year’s soybean yield is projected at 56 bushels per acre. The USDA forecast released today is based on conditions on August 1st.