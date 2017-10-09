  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Reminder about placement of campaign signs

October 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office is reminding residents about the placement of campaign signs.

Those signs are prohibited on publicly owned property, which includes city parking and county road right-of-way. Campaign signs are also generally prohibited on property that’s owned, leased, or occupied by a corporation, financial institution, or insurance company.

Signs that are in violation may be removed by the respective law enforcement authority or engineering department.

Persons with questions about campaign signs may contact the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board or head to their website at www.iowa.gov/ethics .

